Don’t take tension, but the universe expands

Her Manjula Constant, if you like, is 5kmph/km. With a toss of her hair, she pedals off. Some time later, she zooms past friend Mandeep, who measures her speed and reports to you: 20kmph. You know that Manjula is now 4km (20/5) from you. What’s more, her constant also gives you an estimate of how long Manjula has been pedalling. Invert it to get 1/5, or 0.2 hours, which is 12 minutes. That’s how long it takes to travel 4km at 20kmph. That’s how long it’s been since she left.