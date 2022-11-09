Don’t underestimate the value of language familiarity4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Foundational literacy is best assured by schooling that eases the path of linguistic learning
Foundational literacy is best assured by schooling that eases the path of linguistic learning
On 20 October 2022, the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) was launched by the Indian ministry of education. My last column was an overview of the NCF-FS. In this piece, I will describe the approach the NCF-FS takes to the learning of reading and writing; what is often called basic or foundational literacy. Many considerations had to be kept in mind while designing this approach—from how children learn languages to the importance of their socio-cultural context, the linguistic diversity of India even within a classroom, and other practical realties. This matter is of utmost importance because we know that India has an ongoing crisis of basic literacy, which has been exacerbated by the 2-year long shutdown of schools because of the covid pandemic.