Don’t underestimate the value of language familiarity

For example, in a large city, migration leads to situations where the same classroom has children with four or five different mother tongues. Here, the local language becomes the language of literacy. Another situation is where reading and writing is learnt in a regional language in schools. This is largely a result of practical considerations, including the difficulty of having books in multiple languages or the impossibility of having teachers who speak all languages spoken by the children. Another kind of example is when children speak, say, Chhattisgarhi, Maithili or Bhojpuri at home (languages that are misclassified as ‘dialects’), while the language for reading and writing in school is Hindi; or in multilingual regions, such as where the children’s mother tongue is Tulu, for instance, while the classroom language of reading and writing is Kannada.

