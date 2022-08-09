This is the opportunity to draw up the best privacy law5 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 01:26 AM IST
Let’s focus on personal data while keeping it simple and innovative in its use of digital administration
Let’s focus on personal data while keeping it simple and innovative in its use of digital administration
Last week’s big news in India was the withdrawal of the Data Protection Bill from Parliament. From the moment it was added to the list of supplementary items on the parliamentary agenda, policy discussion groups were abuzz, trying to figure out what exactly this meant for the future of data protection in India.