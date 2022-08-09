This is the opportunity to draw up the best privacy law

The fact is every new version of India’s privacy law progressively denuded the simplicity and internal consistency of the one that preceded it, making it unwieldy and, in many places, internally incongruent. Amendment upon amendment warped the language beyond recognition, each version adding new concepts to the mix—from special provisions on social media intermediaries to an attempt to regulate non-personal data. While the Joint Parliamentary Committee draft for the most part was good, in places it was a Frankenstein’s monster of disconnected intentions cobbled together with bits of wire and sticky tape. Unwinding this mess was always going to be a Herculean task. But given how long it had taken us to get to that point, few of us were willing to suggest tearing it up and starting from scratch.