Drinking water: A political priority at long last

Most media houses duly filed the despatch, but the story did not get the headline focus it deserved. Most overlooked the fact that at present only 6.51% households in Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in the country with 200 million people, receive drinking water supply through taps. Taking all the states together, Uttar Pradesh is ranked fifth from the bottom. The media is not at fault really. In many ways they were merely mirroring an unfortunate truth. Drinking water has always been a low political priority.