Drivers of brand desire amongst new-age consumers in India
Summary
- Showcasing innovation, social impact, and personal growth, brands position themselves as partners in consumers’ self-improvement journeys, making them more than mere products—they become symbols of progress
When times are brimming with hope, options and changing consumer expectations, the only way for brands to stay relevant is by becoming consumer-focused and dipping into the innermost desires of customers. Desire is an emotional force deeply rooted in the human psyche; the same vigour drives discoveries and inventions and fuels breakthroughs. In India today, where cultural heritage intersects global ambition, understanding and igniting this desire in consumers requires balancing rational value with emotional resonance, creating compelling communication that connects to consumer aspirations.