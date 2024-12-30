Drivers of brand desire amongst new-age consumers in India

When times are brimming with hope, options and changing consumer expectations, the only way for brands to stay relevant is by becoming consumer-focused and dipping into the innermost desires of customers. Desire is an emotional force deeply rooted in the human psyche; the same vigour drives discoveries and inventions and fuels breakthroughs. In India today, where cultural heritage intersects global ambition, understanding and igniting this desire in consumers requires balancing rational value with emotional resonance, creating compelling communication that connects to consumer aspirations.

Every time a brand has a human interface, it arouses deep-rooted physical, psychological, sociological and cultural reactions in the audience, exerted as a ‘force of attraction’ by the brand. This intrinsic capacity of a brand to arouse the audiences’ interest and create a magnetic pull towards itself is brand desire.

Brand desire

Brand desire is built on four critical foundations: rational, emotional, communication and aspirational appeals. At the most basic level is rational appeal, providing consumers with a clear reason to buy. Rational appeal implies that a brand must present practical value that reassures consumers it can deliver on consumer expectations. This is crucial in India’s discerning market, where consumers demand uncompromising quality and high dependability at a reasonable price.

Emotional appeal, the second foundation of brand desire, deepens desire by helping the brands connect with consumers personally, speaking to memories, values and identity. Going beyond functionality, emotional appeal creates a bond that aligns with shared experiences and values. Brands which use emotional appeal generate primary and derivative emotions such as love, joy, surprise, anger, sadness and sometimes (though rarely) fear. These emotions trigger automatic, involuntary audience responses, making communication more persuasive and impactful.

The third foundation of desire, communication appeal, and hope lies in a brand’s charisma—which refers to a brand’s visual, auditory and cognitive attractiveness, such that it naturally aligns with the cultural and contextual preferences of the consumers. Brands that focus on communication appeal create an intense pull that makes the brand memorable and engaging. The other part of this appeal is oration, which highlights the power of how the message is delivered. Compelling oration involves strategic phrasing, tone, and timing, ensuring the brand's message resonates emotionally and intellectually with consumers. Effective communication acts as a telescope, bringing the brand closer to the audience by enhancing its external attributes and making them more relatable. Simultaneously, it functions as a microscope, uncovering the brand’s intricate nuances and core values that help it resonate with consumers​.

The fourth pillar, aspirational appeal, holds special significance. The aspirational appeal allows consumers to see a better version of themselves, with the brand as a partner on that journey. Whether through the brand’s vision, innovation, progress or technology, aspirational brands symbolize growth and help consumers evolve. They offer more than products; they offer consumers a way to connect with their potential.

Connections

To elevate their desirability quotient, brands adopt strategies that foster genuine connections. One powerful approach is quality communication, where brands create transparent, relatable narratives across digital platforms. By engaging with influencers and creating interactive content, brands are not just reaching audiences but are building personal connections. This type of storytelling demonstrates an understanding of consumers’ lives and values, helping brands stand out in an overcrowded market.

Also read: Customers are quitting luxury brands as price hikes go too far

Another approach is evoking deep emotional resonance. Brands that succeed here tap into family, resilience and community themes, celebrating shared experiences that unify rather than divide. This emotional approach builds trust and belonging, making consumers feel valued members of the brand’s journey. Additionally, brands align with aspirational spirit, connecting with youthful ambitions. By showcasing innovation, social impact, and personal growth, brands position themselves as partners in consumers’ self-improvement journeys, making them more than mere products—they become symbols of progress.

Brand desire is instinctive to a brand, yet it must be consciously sought. Ultimately, brands that understand and integrate these appeals can resonate more intimately with today’s consumers, building loyalty that withstands time and trends. In a world where consumer allegiance is increasingly hard to secure, brands that inspire lasting desire hold a unique power in the consumer’s life.

N. Chandramouli is chief executive officer at TRA Research, the publisher of TRA’s Most Desired Brands.