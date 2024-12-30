Drivers of brand desire amongst new-age consumers in India

The third foundation of desire, communication appeal, and hope lies in a brand’s charisma—which refers to a brand’s visual, auditory and cognitive attractiveness, such that it naturally aligns with the cultural and contextual preferences of the consumers. Brands that focus on communication appeal create an intense pull that makes the brand memorable and engaging. The other part of this appeal is oration, which highlights the power of how the message is delivered. Compelling oration involves strategic phrasing, tone, and timing, ensuring the brand's message resonates emotionally and intellectually with consumers. Effective communication acts as a telescope, bringing the brand closer to the audience by enhancing its external attributes and making them more relatable. Simultaneously, it functions as a microscope, uncovering the brand’s intricate nuances and core values that help it resonate with consumers​.