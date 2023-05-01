AI-guided drones could begin turning farm tractors obsolete

AI-guided drones could begin turning farm tractors obsolete1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Farmers are turning to drones for hands-on crop management as they adapt to rising costs of chemicals, hotter temperatures, heavier rains, heartier weeds and prolific pests. Drones are being used for precision spraying of herbicides, insecticides and fertilisers, and to distribute seeds in planting season. The use of drones has cut fuel costs and reduced agrochemical usage by 15%. Drones use less than a tenth of the energy of ground tractors, don?t squash crops, rut the earth or touch the soil. Drones can work around obstacles like power lines and trees, increasing efficiency of chemical applications.
Early one recent morning in Vidalia, Georgia, US, third-generation farmer Greg Morgan launched an AG-230 drone with 30 litres of fungicide over a field of sweet onions. The chemical, which is essential to crop survival in this humid state, would typically be dragged and dripped from a 1,900-litre tank behind Morgan’s 4.5-tonne tractor. Now it was dropping in a fine mist from the spray jets of a 36-kg drone scudding 10 feet above his cash crop.
