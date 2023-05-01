AI-guided drones could begin turning farm tractors obsolete

A “featherweight flying tractor" is how Arthur Erickson, CEO of Hylio, described the firm’s agro-drones. The Houston-based startup has seen demand for its drones soar; roughly 700 are at work on 700,000 acres of cropland annually. Early adopters like Morgan are driving a major shift in the business of food. Drones are poised to disrupt the tractor industry, and unlike many other high-tech farm trends, this one is actually good for small and mid-sized farmers and a win for the planet to boot. In the eight months since Morgan invested $40,000 (a lot cheaper than the roughly $700,000 it would have cost to replace his old ground rig), it has cut his fuel costs and reduced his agrochemical usage by 15%. The drone has also enabled him to work his fields after heavy rains, when the ground is often too sodden for heavy equipment, and has spared his crop from the routine damage caused by tractors. It has also saved his soil from the compaction, bogging and erosion caused by farm machinery.

