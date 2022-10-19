Durable and robust institutions are a must for long-run growth5 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:02 PM IST
- India should build and enhance institutional capacity to create the necessary milieu for rapid economic growth over decades
Recently, there has been a spate of discussions on evolving a vision for India’s economy in 2047. The bulk of these have been attempts to project the size of the domestic economy and its relative position in the global economy, with less emphasis on means and methods to alter our economy’s growth path and propel it to a higher trajectory. While these empirical exercises have an important role of creating certain long-term goals, they rely heavily on assumptions and could miss out some non-tangible intricacies which impact long- run growth. As economic growth is a cumulative outcome, many factors contribute in shaping its size and character. An important ingredient is the role of institutions, discussions on which have been rather limited while forecasting India’s future growth.