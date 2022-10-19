Durable and robust institutions are a must for long-run growth

A vision for India in 2047 must revolve around important elements of institution design. While the growth examples of other successful economies could be incorporated, we must ensure assimilation of the Indian economy’s unique aspects. Any such vision must also incorporate the economy’s federal realities, and hence must seek to achieve synergy between the Centre and states. Our challenges are two-fold. First is the need to create new institutions to address the issues of an economy undergoing rapid structural change. Second is the challenge of reforming and reinforcing existing institutions to minimize their path dependence, as they have to adapt to a changing environment. The first requires clarity on India’s long-term vision and the precise objectives to be accomplished. Expanding the size of the economy and increasing per-capita incomes, for example. Tackling the second challenge needs an approach of continuous cumulative actions, with information flowing to various stakeholders. This requires consultations and engagements with participating agents, who need to be convinced of the changes in the concerned institution. Addressing issues of resource mobilization and sharing are examples of areas that require continuous engagement with all stakeholders. The state’s role in addressing both the above challenges assumes significance as it has to shoulder the dual role of a facilitator and an overall governing agency.

