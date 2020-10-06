Durga Bhabhi, the unsung warrior of India under Raj

Gandhi Jayanti reminds us annually of the greatness of Mohandas K. Gandhi, a man who, like a blazing torch, would illuminate our paths for centuries. History rarely records the life of a person with such pride. Today, I narrate the saga of a vibrant woman whose birth anniversary falls this week. She chose a path entirely opposite to Gandhi’s non-violence.

Durgavati Vohra, fondly called Durga Bhabhi, was born on 7 October 1907 into a well-to-do family in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad district. Now, her village is part of the newly-created Kaushambi district, and Allahabad has been renamed Prayagraj.

If you have not heard of Durga Bhabhi, please do not be ashamed—many great names are lost in the labyrinth of the past as voters and dynasties take charge.

Her father Pandit Banke Bihari was a court official at the Allahabad Collectorate, and her grandfather was a police officer, both of them serving the British Empire. At the age of 10 or 11, she was married to Bhagwati Charan Vohra, the 15-year-old son of the wealthy Shivcharan Das Vohra, who had settled in Lahore. Thanks to his devotion to the Empire, Shivcharan Das Vohra was conferred with the title of Rai Sahab.

However, the new generation rarely follows the old. Bhagwati Charan Vohra often met Bhagat Singh and other progressive revolutionary youth of the time. Given his wealthy family background, many youth, including members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), suspected that Bhagwati Charan was a British informer. However, the young Bhagwati Charan did not lose heart and engaged in revolution work. At the end of 1928, he was awarded membership of HSRA. At the same time, he planned to go to Calcutta. Before this journey, he gave ₹5,000 to his wife for any emergency.

On 17 December 1928, while Bhagwati Charan was still in Calcutta, British police officer John Saunders was killed. The government imposed various restrictions in Lahore. Durga Bhabhi was alone at home with her three-year-old son when someone knocked on her door at night. When the door was opened, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were there. The three had arrived after killing Saunders.

She sheltered them immediately, but it was not enough. She disguised herself as Bhagat Singh’s wife and got him safely out of Lahore by train, an action surely audacious even in today’s India. Despite the taboos and restrictions of those days, Durgavati was born to forge new traditions as per her name. It was her determination and immense courage that saved Bhagat Singh. The money that was given by her husband was also spent in facilitating revolutionary work. In those days, ₹5,000 was a huge sum.

The relationship between Bhagwati Charan Vohra and Durga was one of unique companionship and commitment. Because of this companionship, revolutionaries used to call her Bhabhi. She was not just a supporter of revolutionaries, Bhagwati Charan had even trained her on how to use a gun. On 8 October 1930, she fired on a British sergeant and his wife near the police station in South Bombay’s Lamington Road, before escaping. The shooting was to avenge the death sentence awarded to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru a day earlier. The British were surprised by how an Indian woman could be so adventurous. She was finally arrested in September 1932. Though some questions were raised over her role in the shootings, what difference does it make to her saga? A book—No Ten Commandments, written by the then Inspector General, S.T. Hollins—narrates how Durga Bhabhi had become an eyesore for the government. Meanwhile, Bhagwati Charan Vohra was killed in an explosion while making a bomb on the banks of the Ravi river. Durga Bhabhi could not even see his body, but her late husband’s inspiration remained with her.

After being released from prison, Durga Bhabhi faced a new struggle. Fellow revolutionaries were either martyred or arrested, and she was left alone. In 1935, she moved to Ghaziabad and started teaching in a school. Later, she opened a school in Lucknow for poor children. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru even visited the school once, though it is not known whether his government took care of her after independence.

When she breathed her last in Ghaziabad on 14 October 1999, it was not treated as a death of an eccentric revolutionary, but of an anonymous old woman. Neither were any special pages printed in the newspapers, nor was there any discussion on television. In Lucknow, Mumbai and Ghaziabad, no efforts were made to protect her memory, even today.

There is an old saying that one who does not know history is doomed to repeat it. Are they listening, those who are known for making a lot of song and dance about their own version of history and tradition?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin

