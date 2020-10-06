Durga Bhabhi, the unsung warrior of India under Raj

The relationship between Bhagwati Charan Vohra and Durga was one of unique companionship and commitment. Because of this companionship, revolutionaries used to call her Bhabhi. She was not just a supporter of revolutionaries, Bhagwati Charan had even trained her on how to use a gun. On 8 October 1930, she fired on a British sergeant and his wife near the police station in South Bombay’s Lamington Road, before escaping. The shooting was to avenge the death sentence awarded to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru a day earlier. The British were surprised by how an Indian woman could be so adventurous. She was finally arrested in September 1932. Though some questions were raised over her role in the shootings, what difference does it make to her saga? A book—No Ten Commandments, written by the then Inspector General, S.T. Hollins—narrates how Durga Bhabhi had become an eyesore for the government. Meanwhile, Bhagwati Charan Vohra was killed in an explosion while making a bomb on the banks of the Ravi river. Durga Bhabhi could not even see his body, but her late husband’s inspiration remained with her.