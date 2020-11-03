Early Covid-19 vaccine hopes have a math problem

Here's how it works. In these Covid-19 clinical trials, some participants get a vaccine, some get a placebo, and researchers measure how many get sick in each group. They examine the data at several points in the trial to see if the vaccinated participants have a lower rate of illness. In order to gain FDA authorization for use against the coronavirus, a vaccine needs to show firm evidence that it protects at least half of those inoculated. Barely clearing 50% isn't good enough to declare success after just a few months, however. This is because at the first checks, when the number of confirmed cases is low, there's a higher statistical likelihood that what looks like a protective effect results from chance rather than the vaccine's good work. The most advanced vaccine trials accounted for this mathematical truth by setting a higher bar for the first look -- efficacy of around 75%.