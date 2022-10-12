Earnest leaders and administrators can achieve plenty

We can imagine two axes of monetary corruption. Imagine the X-axis on this graph to be ‘makes/enables money to be made for the party’ and the Y-axis to be ‘makes money for him/herself’. There are those who are zero or very low on the Y-axis, but even they are forced by electoral financial demands to be high on X-axis at senior levels of leadership; even if not actively, but merely by looking away. There seems to be a high correlation between being low on the Y-axis (personal corruption) and doing good work. The same seems to be true of administrators. Though for them the X-axis is more accurately labelled ‘stop-facilitates corruption’. There is a fair proportion who will do much to stop corruption, often strategically and therefore effectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}