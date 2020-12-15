Ease telecom regulations to enable Wi-Fi proliferation

The hotspots themselves will be provided by public data office (PDOs)—private establishments such as kirana stores, roadside shops and tea stalls—that will set up public Wi-Fi hotspots within their premises. For readers who can remember India before the mobile revolution, think of PDOs as the data equivalents of public call offices (PCOs) through which we used to make calls when we couldn’t get to a landline. But PM Wani adds one more layer to the mix—the PDO aggregator (PDOA), an entity that aggregates PDOs and signs them up to a captive portal through which they can be authenticated on the network. It is through this portal that the Wi-Fi services they offer are made available to Wani customers. PDOAs will be integrated with the full range of payment service providers, allowing customers to purchase prepaid packages of their choice in much the same way as they buy any other online service.