Easing digital map creation could leapfrog us ahead

For too long in this country, we have ignored the importance of maps. Thanks to draconian regulations that require everyone engaged in this business to take permissions for virtually everything they do, there has been little innovation in this field. In an earlier article, I discussed how the regulatory quagmire we find ourselves in today owes its origin to the days when maps were surface-referenced. At the time, possession of maps was a strategic advantage that nations guarded zealously. However, none of this is relevant anymore. Global Positioning System (GPS) technology has advanced to the point where earth-centred maps are so accurate that considerations such as surface-reference have no significance anymore. This makes the restrictions we impose on the export of maps that much more confounding. If highly accurate maps of India are available anywhere in the world today, it is truly pointless to place export control restrictions on them.