EC must do its bit to negate the omicron threat

If poll campaigns could be done by using modern technology, it will also curb the use of black money. The EC should ban large rallies and relax the limit on the amount of money that can be spent on the use of media so that the details of expenditure can be transparent. The tax collected from this can improve the health of the government exchequer. Politicians need the media to ensure their message last for a long time and to reach the masses. Besides, campaigns often fuel conflicts at the local level. Even after the polls, these political rivalries trigger violence. All such problems will be solved automatically through digital campaigns.

