Economic crisis needs collective national response

The economy has faced oil shocks earlier too. The only long-term solution is to reduce our dependence on oil. In 1950s, we toyed with the idea of ‘gasification of coal’. It was said that we have abundant reserves of coal and it can be converted into gas to bring down oil use. Later, there were talks of solar and biogas energy. Some work was done but that was not enough to meet the ever-growing demand. We need superhuman efforts to meet the needs.