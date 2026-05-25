Economic crisis needs collective national response

Have you heard of Bhamashah? He was the treasurer (finance minister) of Mewar. When Maharana Pratap retreated into the jungles after suffering setbacks against the Mughals, Bhamashah gave his entire family fortune to support him. With these resources, Maharana Pratap reorganized his army and reclaimed much of the territory he had lost to the Mughals.
This gripping story hides an important lesson. If the state and the people join hands they can achieve the impossible.
It’s extremely relevant today as the world grapples with a prolonged crisis, beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by Ukraine-Russia war, Israel-Gaza conflict and the ongoing West Asia war—all of which have eroded the idea of a global village.
After three months of holding back, the prices of petrol, gas and diesel are rising. India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 8.30% in April. Government data about retail inflation notwithstanding, grocery, milk and vegetable bills are rising. Many industries are complaining about increased input costs and decreasing profit margins.