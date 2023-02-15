Economic forecasting is getting harder and uncertain

Such a divergence of views within the same organization, let alone the broad spectrum of commentators, highlights that economic forecasting has never been quite so difficult—and exciting. The wide gap between Gourinchas’ projections and the IMF managing director’s world-view at the beginning of January can largely be attributed to Beijing’s abrupt U-turn on its covid policies. The risk as we look ahead at projections—of, say, much higher global oil demand because China has opened up—is that analysts may prove too bullish about China reverting to its trend growth after the inevitable dramatic rebound in the short-term of its $18 trillion economy. Yet, at the annual chatfest at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US CEOs reportedly came out bullish after a meeting with Chinese economic czar Liu He, who suggested that Beijing’s crackdown on tech companies and its controls on the property sector were over. As FT’s Tom Mitchell, a veteran China correspondent, wrote, it would have been more persuasive if Alibaba’s Jack Ma had been invited to Davos. (The billionaire is said to be in hiding in either Tokyo or Bangkok after falling afoul of Beijing.)