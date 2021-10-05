Over the past few weeks, the financial and economic world has been worried about the likely collapse of Evergrande, the world’s most-indebted real estate company. At the same time, the bigger issue of China’s dependence for growth on its real-estate sector remains.

In a working paper titled, Peak China Housing, Kenneth S. Rogoff and Yuanchen Yang estimate that real estate makes up for around 29% of the Chinese economy. This dependence on real estate has led to a huge increase in the debt of real-estate companies and also in the debt of consumers who have taken housing loans.

As per Fitch Ratings, Chinese household debt as of the end of 2020 stood at 62% of China’s gross domestic product (GDP). The ratings agency pointed out in an April note that “ the increase in household leverage has been driven primarily by mortgage lending" (that is, by home loans). It was at 18% in 2008. As many individuals have bought homes just for speculation, it has led to many ghost cities propping up.

Hence, any excessive debt-driven growth comes with its share of costs. Of course, the ability of the Chinese Communist Party to kick a troublesome economic can down the road is legendary; whether the ruling party is able to do so this time around is yet to be seen.

Nonetheless, there are lessons that India could draw from its neighbour’s Evergrande crisis.

The real estate sector formed around 7% of the Indian economy in 2019-20. While in the Chinese case this figure was too high, in the Indian case, it is too low.

This is something that needs to be corrected, given that the real-estate sector has huge multiplier effects. As Rogoff and Yang point out: “To complete a real estate project, various inputs are needed, including intermediate inputs, such as steel and concrete, from the manufacturing sector, labour input from the construction sector, capital input from the banking sector, etc." Basically, when this sector does well, it lifts businesses as diverse as steel and cement to ceramic tiles and household furniture.

It also creates more jobs, particularly at the semi-skilled and low-skilled level. This is something that India needs, given the country’s huge demographic dividend and millions entering the workforce every year. Further, it helps move a lot of disguised unemployment away from the agriculture sector.

Disguised unemployment essentially means that there are way too many people trying to make a living off agriculture and if some of them moved away to other jobs, production would not suffer. Also, more jobs will put more money in the hands of people, which they can spend. One person’s spending is ultimately another’s income.

The Indian real-estate sector has been stagnant. If companies in the sector are to be believed, this has primarily been because of high interest rates. But what is basically holding back people are high home prices. While these have more or less stayed flat over the last few years across large parts of the country, they still remain very high for most would-be home buyers.

This can be seen from the fact that priority-sector home loans given by banks as a proportion of overall housing loans has gone down from around 72.7% in September 2007 to an all-time low of 32% in August 2021. While the covid-pandemic has had an impact on this ratio, it has been falling for several years now.

The definition of priority-sector home loans is regularly revised by the Reserve Bank of India. Currently, they are home loans of up to ₹35 lakh in metropolitan centres with populations of 1 million plus. In non-metropolitan centres, they are home loans of up to ₹28 lakh. This is subject to the condition that the home being bought should be priced up to ₹45 lakh and ₹30 lakh, respectively, in metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas.

The point being that banks are largely financing homes worth at least ₹30 lakh in a country with an annual per capita disposable income of about ₹1.5 lakh. It is worth noting here that this is the average per-head disposable income of Indians, and not the disposable income of an average Indian.

We need homes in a price range of ₹10-15 lakh for real estate to become a major contributor to economic growth, like it has been in the Chinese case.

For this, land prices on the edges of cities and within cities need to come down. The way land-usage norms are changed needs to be reformed. Political funding at the level of states also needs to be cleaned up. Running a real-estate company needs to be made simpler than it actually is presently. The fact that running such a business is very tough can be gauged from the fact that most big players in the sector are limited to one city or a single state in the country. In fact, Mumbai has developers specializing in particular areas. This basically tells us the kind of management of the so-called system that is required to run this business, and that can’t be scaled up.

The trouble is that most reforms on this front go against incentives for state-level politicians, many of whom run their own real-estate businesses and are a part of the rentier economy.

Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’.

