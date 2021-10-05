Economic lessons for India from the Evergrande crisis in China

For this, land prices on the edges of cities and within cities need to come down. The way land-usage norms are changed needs to be reformed. Political funding at the level of states also needs to be cleaned up. Running a real-estate company needs to be made simpler than it actually is presently. The fact that running such a business is very tough can be gauged from the fact that most big players in the sector are limited to one city or a single state in the country. In fact, Mumbai has developers specializing in particular areas. This basically tells us the kind of management of the so-called system that is required to run this business, and that can’t be scaled up.

