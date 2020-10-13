Economists are starting to think like engineers

Auction theory is different. When people, companies or computers bid in an auction, the rules of the game are well-defined and everyone knows how to play. The buyer's goal at any auction is simple -- purchase something for the lowest price possible, as long as you pay no more than the item is worth to you. Given those rules, economists can use game theory to make very quantitative, precise predictions of how people will bid. And those predictions can be used by the people setting up auctions to make sure that items reliably get sold at good prices to the buyers who really want them.