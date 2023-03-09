Economists should admit the limits of their knowledge1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:47 PM IST
An admission by forecasters that their projections are inexact estimates would aid their credibility but they seem trapped by a professional need to project GDP down to decimal points.
Joseph Schumpeter was one of the most famous economists of the first half of the 20th century. He claimed that he had three goals in life. As economist Erik Angner writes in How Economics Can Save the World: “He [i.e. Schumpeter] intended to be the greatest economist in the world, the best horseman in Austria, and the greatest lover in Vienna." By the end of his life, Schumpeter said that he had achieved only two of the three goals, without specifying which ones.
