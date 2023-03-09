Joseph Schumpeter was one of the most famous economists of the first half of the 20th century. He claimed that he had three goals in life. As economist Erik Angner writes in How Economics Can Save the World : “He [i.e. Schumpeter] intended to be the greatest economist in the world, the best horseman in Austria, and the greatest lover in Vienna." By the end of his life, Schumpeter said that he had achieved only two of the three goals, without specifying which ones.

Angner offers this story as an example to highlight the general overconfidence that prevails among economists on the forecasts they make and what they are in a position to deliver. As he writes: “Given all the work on overconfidence, its causes and consequences, you might think that economists would be the very model of epistemic humility. You’ll be shocked to learn they’re not."

My favourite example when it comes to the overconfidence of economists is the fact that they make gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts up to a decimal point. GDP measures the economic size of a country and GDP growth is the increase in its economic size after adjusting data for inflation. How can such a specific forecast up to a decimal point be made about something as complex as our economy?

Let’s consider the Reserve Bank of India’s Professional Forecasters Survey. In this survey, the Indian central bank surveys economists on many economic parameters like GDP growth, inflation, private consumption growth, etc. Let’s consider the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. The reason for considering this year is straightforward. There is no way any economist could have forecast the covid pandemic in advance and built its impact into the forecast.

In a forecast dated 7 June 2017, the median GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 2018-19 stood at 7.8%. By 4 April, 2019, when the final forecast for this period was made, the median GDP growth forecast was 7%. The actual GDP growth for 2018-19 stood at 6.5%.

In fact, a trend that can clearly be spotted in RBI’s Professional Forecasters Survey is that the closer we come to the period for which the forecast is being made, the closer the forecast is to the actual growth figure we end up with. This is hardly surprising, given that the closer we get, the more access we have to real-time economic data, which gives a better understanding of the real economic scenario that prevails and that, in turn, helps in coming up with a forecast closer to the real growth figure.

For 2018-19, economists started with a forecast of 7.8% and finally brought it down to 7%. Even then, they were wrong, but were at least closer to the actual growth of 6.5%.

Now let’s consider private consumption growth for the period October to December 2022. In a forecast dated 10 February 2022, the median private consumption growth was expected to be 5.8%. By 8 February 2023, this was revised to 4.3%. The actual consumption growth came in at 2.1%.

In fact, a median forecast hides wide variation. The highest growth in private consumption forecasts was 8.8%. At the other end of the spectrum, a contraction of 0.60% in private consumption was forecast. The point being that many economists got their individual forecasts wrong. This is not surprising either, given that the Indian economy is large, complicated and impacted by myriad economic factors for which numbers aren’t always available. Hence, to be able to make a forecast, assumptions need to be made.

In this scenario, one way to operate is to forecast a range instead of a specific figure right down to a decimal point. The range can be wide enough to start with and can gradually be narrowed down as we approach the period for which the forecast has been made.

In fact, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 does this while forecasting India’s GDP growth for 2023-24.

The survey forecasts a GDP growth of 6.5% with a disclaimer that “the actual outcome for real GDP growth will probably lie in the range of 6% to 6.8%". This is the right way to go about things.

Of course, in some cases, the government will have to make specific forecasts to draw up budget numbers.

One should ask why economists have gone around making such specific forecasts over the years. The simple answer is that they are probably just following tradition. Since that’s how things have always been, why bother changing?

Also, economists are incentivized to do so. In the financial and economic world, confidence is usually mistaken for competence. As Erik Angner puts it: “Part of the story is that confidence may be confused for competence."

In such a scenario, any economist who works for a corporate, a stock brokerage, a mutual fund, a think-tank, or a rating agency for that matter, and decides to make nuanced forecasts in a certain range, might be perceived as someone who is not confident about what he is saying. And that’s the worst thing that can happen to any expert. Hence, the need to make confident forecasts right down to the decimal point.

But the fact of the matter is that these GDP forecasts, like others, eventually do get revised. So, in general, it would make sense for economists to be more humble and less confident about their economic forecasts than they have generally been.

Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’