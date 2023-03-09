Economists should admit the limits of their knowledge

In fact, a trend that can clearly be spotted in RBI’s Professional Forecasters Survey is that the closer we come to the period for which the forecast is being made, the closer the forecast is to the actual growth figure we end up with. This is hardly surprising, given that the closer we get, the more access we have to real-time economic data, which gives a better understanding of the real economic scenario that prevails and that, in turn, helps in coming up with a forecast closer to the real growth figure.

