Opinion
Transiting from 2024 to 2025 will have its uncertainties
Summary
- Data for the second quarter reveal steady performance of services and agriculture, which continue to be the bedrock of the growth process.
In 2024, the external environment turned out to be benign, as evidenced by stability in crude prices. This was despite the spread of the Israel-Hamas war and the continued battle in Ukraine. Geo-politics, therefore, took a backseat.
