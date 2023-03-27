Edtech should raise the bar for education advertising

Edtech solutions plug a long-existing need gap where the focus must be on conceptual clarity over rote learning. Using data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence, edtech companies are creating modules that engage students through ‘gamification’ and other tech-enabled methods. They also improve access to high-quality education for students in remote locations, a challenge that is particularly difficult to meet with traditional chalk-and-talk methods. The widespread acceptance of edtech, however, comes with expectations of responsibility, especially in the context of communication sent out to young students and their parents. EdNext, a comprehensive report by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on edtech-sector advertising and its impact on students and parents, takes into account both positive aspects and areas of concern for different stakeholders. It shows a roadmap for prudent ads. The way forward is to steer messaging away from tropes such as exam-centric learning, showcasing toppers and a relentless focus on maths and science. The report also highlights concerns of parents and students about normalizing academic and performance pressure on children. Audiences are also put off by pressure tactics evident in these ads, some of which create a fear of missing out or a false sense of scarcity that exploits consumer vulnerabilities. What stakeholders are asking for instead is a more mindful approach to keeping depictions positive and realistic, making edtech an attractive and aspirational milestone in a student’s journey of academic and career success.