Opinion | Education in the post-pandemic world cannot be the same again

I have been writing a series of columns in Mint on how the pandemic and its lockdowns have spurred a “great decentralization" in many industries. Education seems to be another candidate. Work-from-home, or actually work-from-anywhere, has been one major effect. Study-at-home seems to be the other one. As schools and colleges across the world have shut down their physical classes, they have all resorted to online instruction. Students are perched in front of their computers, and in many cases in front of their mobile phones, straining to follow their teachers. Indian School of Business has started its 2020 Master of Business Administration, or MBA, programme by onboarding hundreds of students online. The University of Cambridge has declared that most of its classes will be online till early next year, prompting a rash of similar announcements by leading universities across the globe.