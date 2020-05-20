Opinion | Education should not be India’s top priority in this hour of crisis

First, most schools will not increase the risk of coronavirus infection spreading. This is because they serve very localized communities, where kids intermingle all the time. Schools that serve wider communities can be opened with significant physical distancing norms, including, for example, operating on alternate days for half the students. Second, schools could be the real front-line for awareness generation and ownership building among communities for the country’s campaign against covid-19. Third, as my friend Prof. Ramachandran, a veteran of restarting schools in every conflict zone across the world in the past 30 years, says, “There is no better anchor for peace and stability of a community, than functioning schools." In the long campaign against the pandemic ahead, communities will need this strength.