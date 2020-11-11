Education that focuses on challenges over disciplines

Currently, students’ decision on what to study at university is based on aptitudes demonstrated in high school for particular subjects. From a young age, they learn to be discipline-based. Can we move children beyond the self-fulfilling prophesies of “good at maths" or “good at languages"? And can we, as educators, change our own mindset so that, faced with a challenge, we ask what we might need to know, rather than applying what we already know?