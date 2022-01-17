Educational institutions should be reopened for a healthier India

Raphael and Fazeli do not, however, call for an end to all masking. They call for masks in crowded and public spaces. In turn, we can add one more to their list of items to do away with. That is the total covid-case count that many websites in India carry. I am not sure it serves any public good. Losses in sentiment, morale and energy and the rise in anxiety this data can cause are actually a public bad. Reporting the number of daily new infections can also be abandoned. By now, most people know where to look for these numbers if they wish to inflict such information upon themselves.