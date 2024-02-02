Effectively a monster: the SKAO

To understand this, imagine that you, me, and our mutual friend Shormishtha go to a concert by a large orchestra. Unfortunately, we delayed buying tickets till the last minute, so we have three widely-separated seats. I'm near the string section, you're close to the percussionists and Shormishtha is lucky enough to be close to the singer. Because of our respective proximities, the concert will sound different to each of us. But suppose we recorded the concert. By combining our three recordings, we can produce a soundtrack that's different from each of our individual efforts, but closer to the full sound of the orchestra.