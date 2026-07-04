e-Jagriti: Reimagining consumer justice for a Digital India

Justice delayed has been one of the biggest frustrations for Indian consumers. Whether it is a defective product, an undelivered online purchase or an unfair service contract, the journey from filing a complaint to obtaining relief has often been slow, cumbersome and intimidating.
While India’s consumer protection framework has steadily evolved over the years, the systems supporting it have not kept pace with the realities of a rapidly digitizing economy.
Today, consumers transact across e-commerce platforms, digital payment systems and online marketplaces at an unprecedented scale. The traditional consumer justice ecosystem—physical filings, manual scrutiny, fragmented software platforms and in-person hearings—was increasingly becoming inadequate.
Ensuring consumer rights in the digital age required more than legislative reforms; it demanded a complete transformation in the way justice itself was delivered.