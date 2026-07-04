e-Jagriti: Reimagining consumer justice for a Digital India

Justice delayed has been one of the biggest frustrations for Indian consumers. Whether it is a defective product, an undelivered online purchase or an unfair service contract, the journey from filing a complaint to obtaining relief has often been slow, cumbersome and intimidating.
Justice delayed has been one of the biggest frustrations for Indian consumers. Whether it is a defective product, an undelivered online purchase or an unfair service contract, the journey from filing a complaint to obtaining relief has often been slow, cumbersome and intimidating.
While India’s consumer protection framework has steadily evolved over the years, the systems supporting it have not kept pace with the realities of a rapidly digitizing economy.
While India’s consumer protection framework has steadily evolved over the years, the systems supporting it have not kept pace with the realities of a rapidly digitizing economy.
Today, consumers transact across e-commerce platforms, digital payment systems and online marketplaces at an unprecedented scale. The traditional consumer justice ecosystem—physical filings, manual scrutiny, fragmented software platforms and in-person hearings—was increasingly becoming inadequate.
Ensuring consumer rights in the digital age required more than legislative reforms; it demanded a complete transformation in the way justice itself was delivered.
This is where e-Jagriti marks an important shift. More than a technology platform, it represents a reimagining of consumer dispute resolution by placing accessibility, transparency and efficiency at the centre of governance.
The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, envisaged a modern framework capable of responding to emerging market realities. However, translating legislative intent into efficient public service required replacing multiple disconnected legacy systems with a unified digital ecosystem.
Earlier platforms suffered from inconsistent workflows, outdated architecture, limited interoperability and heavy dependence on manual processes. For many consumers—particularly those living in rural areas, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and non-resident Indians—the cost of pursuing justice often became a deterrent.
e-Jagriti addresses these challenges by digitizing the entire lifecycle of a consumer complaint: from OTP-based registration and online filing to digital scrutiny, electronic payments, virtual hearings, multilingual orders and real-time case tracking.
This approach fundamentally changes the relationship between citizens and public institutions. Digital workflows reduce paperwork, standardize procedures across jurisdictions, minimize discretionary delays and improve transparency. Automated cause lists, online dashboards and instant notifications ensure that litigants remain informed throughout the judicial process.
The platform has also embraced emerging technologies—such as AI-assisted case analysis, voice-to-text functionality, text-to-speech support, multilingual interfaces, advanced search capabilities and accessibility tools—to make justice more inclusive.
Equally significant has been the nationwide rollout of hybrid videoconferencing facilities across the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and state consumer commissions. For citizens residing in remote districts or overseas, this has substantially reduced both the financial and logistical costs of litigation.
Yet, technological transformation on this scale is never without challenges. During the rollout of e-Jagriti, concerns emerged regarding data migration, payment gateway integration, interface usability and the transition from long-standing manual processes. Rather than viewing these concerns as obstacles, the implementation process treated them as opportunities for continuous improvement.
Extensive consultations with consumer commissions, legal practitioners, technical experts and state governments helped refine the platform. Regular capacity-building programmes, regional workshops, virtual training sessions, weekly grievance redressal interactions and continuous technical support enabled stakeholders to build confidence in the new system.
The experience reinforced an important lesson: digital transformation succeeds if institutions remain responsive to user feedback and committed to iterative improvement.
The early outcomes are encouraging. Within a short period, e-Jagriti has brought lakhs of consumers onto a common digital platform, facilitated over 200,000 case filings, achieved high disposal rates and enabled consumers from more than 60 countries to access India’s consumer dispute redressal mechanism. Standardized digital workflows have improved efficiency while reducing erstwhile procedural bottlenecks.
Recognition through the Silver Award at the National Awards for e-Governance 2026 is therefore significant not merely as an institutional achievement but as an acknowledgement of successful government process re-engineering.
From digital identity and direct benefit transfers to online taxation and healthcare platforms, India’s broader Digital India journey has steadily expanded the role of technology in governance. Consumer justice now joins a growing list of sectors undergoing structural digital reform.
The success of e-Jagriti also offers valuable lessons for future governance reforms. Digital platforms must be designed around citizens rather than institutions. Accessibility should be treated as a core principle rather than an afterthought. Artificial intelligence should augment transparency and efficiency without compromising fairness.
As India’s digital economy continues to expand, consumer confidence will increasingly depend on the credibility of institutions that protect consumer rights. Efficient dispute resolution is no longer simply an administrative objective; it is an economic necessity that strengthens trust in markets and encourages responsible business practices.
e-Jagriti shows how digital transformation can make consumer justice faster, more transparent and more inclusive, bringing to life the principle that in a digital democracy, access to justice should be as seamless as access to services—a fitting expression of Grahak Devo Bhava for the twenty-first century.
Pralhad Joshi is the Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and new & renewable energy, Government of India.