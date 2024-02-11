Election mode on, consensus to be a rare thing to find
In a democracy, consensus is just as crucial as the desire to fulfil one’s agenda
Three major developments from last week have the potential to affect how the country moves forward. The first was the adoption of uniform civil code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, within three days of which, Union home minister Amit Shah offered a blueprint for pan-India adoption of the code. The second development was that of southern Indian states approaching Delhi for a fair share of taxes. The third was Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming rights over the sacred sites of Mathura and Kashi. Amid these developments, another development hit the headlines: The Centre released a white paper in Parliament on the so-called economic mistakes committed by the UPA government. Before even the release of this white paper, the Opposition issued a “black paper" on the government’s decisions during its decade-long rule.