Election results are not tethered to voter turnout

Smudges on leadership

Besides, some leaders’ alleged misconduct has also offended voters. Former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s son H. D. Revanna and grandson Prajwal Revanna stand accused in a sex scandal. Janata Dal (Secular) has ousted Prajwal and party leader H. D. Kumaraswamy has stated that if they are proven guilty by the SIT investigation, stricter measures will be taken. Further, incidents like as the last-minute withdrawal of a Congress candidate from Indore and the earlier cancellation of a Congress candidate’s nomination from Surat, as well as the withdrawal of other candidates, harmed public trust in democracy. The huge amount of money recovered from a Jharkhand minister’s associates, as well as the poisonous language used by the politicians, have also shaken the common man’s belief in democracy.