Election results in the Americas show that democracy is resilient. Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 11:58 PM IST
Recent political developments highlight its self-correcting mechanisms and the power of people as citizens in difficult times
The results of mid-term elections in the US last month were a big surprise. Most opinion polls and political pundits had predicted a Republican Party wave.