Election results in the Americas show that democracy is resilient

Of course, democracies can be manipulated or misused. This has happened in the past and will recur in the future. Yet, if political democracy exists, authoritarian leaders and governments are more accountable to their citizens than they would be without it. But, democracies can become choice-less for voters when or where there is almost no difference between the main contenders for power among political parties. In such situations, which were not uncommon in the recent past, people did elect demagogues disguised as populist leaders, who then subverted democracy. Yet, inevitable flaws and warts cannot be a reason for rejecting democracy or preferring authoritarianism. Democracy is obviously better than the alternatives, not only for the rights and freedoms it provides to citizens, but also for the checks and balances and the self-correcting mechanisms it provides for political systems when things go wrong.