Elections in the North-east hold huge significance
The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya, capturing 21 seats, but failed to establish the government.
That we are continually occupied with elections is both an advantage and a flaw of Indian democracy. Three North-eastern states will hold elections early next year, following the elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Out of the three northeastern states, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a thumping victory in Tripura, but the governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland resulted from political manoeuvring.