Elections in the North-east hold huge significance

It’s no surprise that Nitish Kumar is eyeing these states now that he has become the opposition’s unifying figure. When he left the National Democratic Alliance, it was evident that he would go all out to bring non-BJP parties together. Last week, at a gathering of Mahagathbandhan’s legislature party, Nitish Kumar said: “I do not want to become the PM. My sole goal is to demolish the BJP. Bihar Congress MLAs should report this to their high command." Nitish Kumar further said he would no longer be the chief minister and that Tejashwi Yadav would take over. Tejashwi will be in charge of the election in 2025. He pleaded with the allies to stick together. Two days before this, JD(U) general secretary K.C. Tyagi had claimed that if Nitish ji sat in Delhi for six months, the BJP government would be wiped out. Isn’t it clear from both of these statements that Nitish Kumar wants to try his hand at national politics?

