Electoral results in UP were a watershed for the BJP

Among this year’s assembly poll outcomes, the ejection from power in Punjab of the Congress party was unmistakably attributable to an anti-incumbency vote. The same cannot be said of the BJP that retained power in UP. Reason: the BJP received nearly 42% of the votes polled this time, a 2% rise from its 39.6% share in 2017. So any votes that swung away over five years were more than compensated for by vote gains made by the ruling party in Lucknow. However, anecdotal accounts have been aplenty of voters sharing their grievances against UP’s Yogi government. The party’s vote-share gain did not increase its seats in the UP assembly. The BJP won 255 seats this time, a reduction from 312 in 2017. That this happened despite its rise in vote share could be attributed to complexities in the conversion of votes into seats brought about by our first-past- the-post system in a fierce multi-cornered contest at the constituency level. What appears to be an anomaly here is indeed an electoral reality in multi-party Indian elections. India’s first-past-the-post electoral system also explains the disproportionately poor seat conversion of the BSP, which now has only one seat in the UP assembly despite having won a 12.8% vote share; whereas in 1993, the same party had won 67 seats with a share of 11.2%. In other words, the BSP once had 66 seats more even with a lower vote share. The outcome this time in terms of seats could have been discouraging for the BJP if there had been more effective opposition unity, which could have reduced its seat-conversion rate owing to more direct electoral contests at the constituency level, and the party might even have lost power if at least the BSP and Congress had chosen to be aligned with Samajwadi gathbandhan.

