Electric vehicles are way too expensive for mass adoption4 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 11:25 PM IST
High R&D spends and competition have done little to cheapen EVs
How much does it cost to build an electric car? As new electric vehicle (EV) makers burn through billions of dollars of cash and pour hundreds of millions more into research and development (R&D), the answer, it would seem, is a lot. And all that money hasn’t moved the world much closer to mass adoption. EVs are built with fewer parts than regular cars and they’re often sourced from other companies. Vehicle makers don’t necessarily build the car, either, often buying off-the-shelf software and expanding on it. So how much value-addition does the firm that ends up putting its brand on the product really contribute? What do the likes of Li Auto, Rivian Automotive, Nio, XPeng and their peers spend billions of dollars on, even as most of them run up net losses?