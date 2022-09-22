Electric vehicles are way too expensive for mass adoption

There’s limited disclosure on the stages of development or the features that are costing so much, nor on why so many R&D specialists are being hired. Unlike, say, pharmaceutical companies that release detailed presentations about their drug pipelines, development phases and clinical trials, EV makers (and even incumbents) wax lyrical about their soon-to-be mass produced vehicles with only thousands of cars to show for it, and no sign that what they do make is that much better. What even is a good or competitive electric vehicle at this point? Whether it takes you 200 kilometres (124 miles) or slightly more, it doesn’t change the fact that many of these models still cost close to the median US household annual income of around $67,000, which is very high.