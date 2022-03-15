Electric vehicles can’t go too far in reducing our use of fossil fuel

Expressivism, which Steven Rhoads defines in his book The Economist’s View of the World as “the tendency of many to support all environmental initiatives (or to oppose them) so as to show their values" has been on display. People who already own EVs have been talking about how they don’t get impacted by rising fuel prices and at the same time are doing their bit for the environment. Individuals in the business of managing other people’s money have also used this opportunity to talk up the investing potential of companies making EVs and other inputs that go into their making.