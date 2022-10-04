Eliminate data asymmetries to democratize data use5 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:10 PM IST
A privacy law with good data architecture can resolve a big asymmetry even as we try to fix others
Anyone who possesses a large enough store of data can reasonably expect to glean powerful insights from it. These insights are more often than not used to enhance advertising revenues or ensure greater customer stickiness. In other instances, they’ve been subverted to alter our political preferences and manipulate us into taking decisions we otherwise may not have.