Eliminate data asymmetries to democratize data use

Before we close, there is one other type of asymmetry that is often discussed in the context of data. As technology improves, the decisions taken by or based on the suggestions of algorithms will impact us in increasingly significant ways. Today, AI is used to determine our eligibility for loans, the value of our insurance premiums and even the nature and duration of prison sentences. Each of these decisions has an effect on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary people—and any bias inherent in the algorithm can unfairly prejudice those to whom the decision applies. This is particularly true of so-called ‘black box’ algorithms in which the rational for decisions remains opaque even to the programme’s operator. This inability to understand how automated decisions are taken is what Verhulst refers to as intelligence asymmetry—and needs to be addressed to prevent harm on account of algorithmic bias.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}