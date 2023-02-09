Eliza old thing, your praises to sing1 min read . 11:33 PM IST
I had an online conversation the other day with someone you may have heard of. Her name is Eliza. It started like this:
Eliza: How do you do? Please tell me your problem.
Me: I feel sad.
Eliza: Of what does feeling sad remind you?
Me: Of my college days.
Eliza: Your college days?
Me: Yes, when I had lots of friends and went out with them every day.
Eliza: I see.
Me: And now I’m lonely.
Eliza: Do you believe it is normal to be lonely?
Me: Not always, but there are times when it isn’t normal.
Eliza: What incident are you thinking of?
Eliza, as you can tell, and if you didn’t know, is a therapist of a kind. She comes across as encouraging and gently willing to probe deeper. Even with those few lines, you can sense how people might find it soothing and even therapeutic to speak to her.
So, who is this thoughtful woman? Well, to start with, she isn’t a woman. She’s the programmed figment of a certain computer scientist’s imagination. His name is Joseph Weizenbaum, and in the 1960s he built Eliza as a demonstration of what might be construed as artificial intelligence. His idea was to make Eliza respond as a psychotherapist might. Specifically, she seems to reflect on a patient’s questions and will often return them to get the patient to reflect on them in turn.
When Weizenbaum sent Eliza out into the world, plenty of people believed she genuinely understood what they were saying. But of course Eliza did no such thing. Looking for certain patterns in whatever the patients typed, and using some artful word and phrase substitutions, Eliza churned out responses that seemed reasonable, even empathetic and intelligent.
For a while. Chat with Eliza, and you will quickly realize this is just a bot. In our “conversation" above, I have dispensed with the few following lines in which Eliza says increasingly incomprehensible things.
The point, though, is this: Eliza was the first attempt to program a certain kind of intelligence into a computer. Or at least, to suggest to a casual user that the computer was displaying some intelligence.
In the nearly 60 years since, those attempts at artificial intelligence have got steadily more sophisticated. When I dabbled in AI in the late 1980s, for example, my small research group was pretty excited with a system we built that could handle basic queries about restaurants in our area, returning recommendations. Though “basic" is the operative word here. The lesson from that time may seem obvious: Any “intelligence" our system exhibited was only as good as the knowledge we fed it. Any hope of understanding a query depended on that bank of knowledge. Which is why another AI group in our company was focused entirely on building a vast bank of knowledge about the world.
Today, there’s an AI system that surely you’ve heard of by now, ChatGPT. It’s causing serious ripples because this is more—much more—than just pattern recognition and phrase substitutions. This is profoundly more complex than Eliza. ChatGPT can produce tracts of prose—or poetry, for that matter—that you or I would attribute to a human without blinking. If it takes just a few lines for Eliza to display her essential bot-ness, ChatGPT is good enough to keep you guessing for a long time. Maybe even forever.
I don’t say that lightly. There are already students using ChatGPT to write their assignments. Scientists use it to write their grant applications; others use it to improve their academic papers. Programmers have used it to help write their code. And countless casual users like me have thrown queries—mundane, esoteric or somewhere in between—at it.
You might try “write a poem about a voyage of the narwhal", or “write an essay in the style of Ernest Hemingway about sampling fish-and-chips in England". I promise you will marvel at the sophistication of ChatGPT’s response, and the fluency and flow of its language.
How is ChatGPT able to produce all this? Well, it is an example of what’s come to be known as a “large language model" (LLM). The “large" is a reference to the vast store of online text that ChatGPT has been trained on. So it “knows" how words and phrases are strung together, but that’s just the beginning. What makes such an LLM powerful is that it can, in effect, learn from the data and from being used. So, you might not get an answer to a query you direct at it today. But it’s possible that as time goes by, further use of the system will add knowledge to its store and you will eventually get a response.
Operating this way, ChatGPT is about the first software system that can actually have a reasonable, free-flowing conversation with a human on a variety of subjects. What it says may not always be fully relevant, it may sometimes cause your brow to furrow. Still, you’ll find it hard to believe that much of what it produces is not written by human hands, not thought up by human intelligence.
Thus the source of worry. Will ChatGPT and other LLMs eventually write student papers, design scientific experiments, reject or accept book manuscripts? If LLMs make things more convenient, if they can speed up innovations, will they also lower the overall quality of research? Certainly ChatGPT is a genie that’s escaped its bottle and won’t go back. It will shake up academics, publishing and plenty more fields of human endeavour as we know them. Shouldn’t we debate the implications?
Until then, though: Here’s a para that was part of what ChatGPT gave me in response to the Hemingway question above.
“I finished my meal and walked back to my lodging, thinking about the flavours that lingered on my tongue. The fish and chips in England are unlike anything I have ever tasted. The simplicity of the dish, combined with the fresh ingredients, makes it a staple of British cuisine."
Think about all that ChatGPT drew on to come up with that. Think about how far we’ve come from Eliza.
Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.