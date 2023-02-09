Eliza old thing, your praises to sing

How is ChatGPT able to produce all this? Well, it is an example of what’s come to be known as a “large language model" (LLM). The “large" is a reference to the vast store of online text that ChatGPT has been trained on. So it “knows" how words and phrases are strung together, but that’s just the beginning. What makes such an LLM powerful is that it can, in effect, learn from the data and from being used. So, you might not get an answer to a query you direct at it today. But it’s possible that as time goes by, further use of the system will add knowledge to its store and you will eventually get a response.