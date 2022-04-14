Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have been talking about a revolution

Musk’s vision seems to be around decentralized social networks, user ownership of data and radical transparency, all of which would aid the emergence of Web3. This could be atypical, revolutionary and iconoclastic, words that he identifies with. It would be a different way to create platforms: its basic technologies would be built openly, with every coder around the world able to see it. Users could tailor their social feeds and establish their own rules of what they want to see and do. This would be in contrast with the way Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are built, with “the companies dictating what posts can stay up and what should be removed." This is what Dorsey has been talking about for a while and been attracted to. The decentralized web, he says, has “the same sort of energy" as open source did, “It had the weirdness, it had the punk aspect of it."