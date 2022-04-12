Elon Musk can’t seem to stop trolling Twitter’s management

The one thing we know for sure about Elon Musk is that he is unpredictable. But I’ll go out on a limb to make a prediction anyway: Musk probably won’t acquire Twitter. Influencing a company is way more fun for someone like him than being its majority owner. Musk doesn’t buy companies. He builds them from the ground up. With assets already on the market—think Dogecoin, Bitcoin, GameStop or Etsy— he tends to talk them up and inflate their value, before losing interest and moving on. When Musk tweeted that he “kinda loves Etsy" in January last year, the stock jumped 9%. That same day he tweeted “Gamestonk!!" and GameStop’s shares went up by 60%. By the following month, Etsy had slid by 17%, GameStop by around 87%. Musk is great at attracting attention to assets, sprinkling them with his brand of fairy dust that draws in legions of new fans, but he is not great at imbuing those assets with long-term value.